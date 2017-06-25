Play

Sumo wrestling conjures up the image of bulky wrestlers in loincloths competing slowly and wilfully to manoeuvre each other out of a circle. You would expect robot sumo wrestlers to be similar.

But these sumo wrestling robots are the exact opposite. They are small and freakishly fast.

The clips in the video above have not been speeded up or altered – they accurately depict how fast and lethal those tiny robots are. They look like square, black gadgets, unlike humanoid robots, but these mighty bots can perform a number of tricks to effectively destroy their opponents.

The robots are autonomous – humans are not involved once they are in the arena. They are, however, programmed to be lightning-fast and to employ tactics like pushing, pulling, hitting and tripping each other. They also come with equipment like scoops to lift their opponent off the floor, besides sensors.

There are a few basic rules and a guide for sumo robot wrestling, but the robots can essentially be as destructive and creative as their makers would like.