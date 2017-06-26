We know what you’re thinking. Not another cover of current pop favourite Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, right? Hold that thought for just 3.22 minutes and watch the latest one, an awfully cute English-Tamil mashup by child prodigy Praniti.

The young US-based singer combined Shape of You and Aathangara Orathil from the 2014 Tamil film Yaan in a face-off with herself – Praniti vs Praniti. The video (above) shows off her lovely voice, her mischievous smile as well as the clever mashup, all in sync. She doesn’t miss a beat. The track got her over 300,000 followers on Facebook, and more than 1,00,000 subscribers on her Youtube channel.

Praniti has trained in music at AR Rahman’s KM College of Music and Technology for two years, and won a singing contest on television.