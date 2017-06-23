Play

Upset and disturbed over the tragic fire at the Grenfell Tower, TV judge and producer Simon Cowell, who is also a philanthropist, brought together more than 50 artistes to help those affected by the fire.

The singers gathered for a hauntingly beautiful cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s 1970 song Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for hundreds rendered homeless by the fire. The song was performed by 52 musicians, including Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Craig David, Liam Payne, Leona Lewis, members of The Who, and Rita Ora. A choir with about 300 residents and survivors of the tower also appears in the song, led by Gareth Malone.

The song opens with Stormzy rapping:

“I don’t know where to begin,

so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you.

I refuse to be silenced,

I refuse to neglect you.

As for every last soul up in Grenfell,

even though I’ve never met you,

that could be my mum’s house

That could be my nephew.

That could have been me up there,

waving my white plain tee up there.

With my friends on the ground trying to see up there

I just hope that you rest and you’re free up there.”

The song was recorded in 48 hours, and released on Wednesday, June 21, hitting the No. 1 spot on iTunes (cost in India: Rs 15) two hours after it was released. The number was chosen by Cowell, who lives in the same borough as the tower. He also made a large personal donation.