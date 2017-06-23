Play

“I used to live in a noisy neighbourhood. Not that my present neighbourhood is any less noisy. I mean, we live in a noisy country,” opens Kalki Koechlin her rapturous slam poetry centred on noise.

The seven-minute video, made for World Music Day, is a provocative cacophony of sounds that engulfs us all. “Religious, political, and social noise has reached a peak today and it’s hard to hear ourselves think or feel. We wanted to explore life brimming over with ‘noise’ as an ode to silence,” said Koechlin about the Blush Originals video.

Of course, it’s all about perspectivee. Street sounds that became a springboard for percussionist Bickram Ghosh to create music in Kolkata are a symbol of clutter for Koechlin in Mumbai. The constant noise on the streets and in our minds – the blaring traffic, the hubbub at fish markets, the in-your-face news, and the overwhelming clamour on social media – is all drowning out our own inner voice, and silence, her piece stresses. Here’s a sample of Koechlin’s lines: