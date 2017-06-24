Play

You know how reality can play games with the mind? Théoriz, a creative studio that designs “unconventional experiences with cutting-edge technologies”, has a new project that builds on that idea.

The French studio’s latest video, Mixed Reality, is quite a thrilling piece of work. The audiovisual production tests their Augmenta in-house tracking system and Vive Virtual Reality tracking technologies.

In an empty, white-walled room a man finds himself at the centre of some mind-bending projections. Geometric blocks, a staircase and other images of optical illusion appear and change form quickly, keeping him on his toes.

The video has no post-production special effects. It’s all shot in real time.