After India lost the Champions Trophy to Pakistan in a tense final match on Sunday, it was quite natural that millions of cricket fans were left sorely disappointed. In some cities, though, things took a violent turn.

Ad the video above shows, fans in Allahabad took to the streets to burn posters and news clippings featuring the players. Some people in Kanpur and Hardwar even took their television sets out and broke them to pieces in a public display of anger. Chants of “Virat Kohli, haye haye”, were also heard.

Fans were especially disappointed because the defeat was somewhat unexpected, as the Indian team played competently throughout the series to qualify for the finals. In Ranchi, the security outside cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s residence was also stepped up.