#WATCH: Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit, but he has the caliber to hold an important position like the President: Baba Ramdev #KovindForPresident pic.twitter.com/uORMg2RuMy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2017

Even as support pours in for former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind from within the National Democratic Alliance and other parties as nominee for the position of the next President of India, not every remark on the development sounds enlightened.

While commenting on Kovind’s candidature on Tuesday, yoga guru Ramdev, a fervent BJP supporter, said (video above), “Making Ram Nath Kovind the candidate is not playing the Dalit card. He represents the downtrodden and oppressed, but he has the calibre to hold an important position like the President’s.” His implicit suggestion that Dalits are not capable enough naturally did not go down well, least of all on social media.

Now where is @NupurSharmaBJP ? Isn't it disrespect to Dalits? Ab file Karon case against @yogrishiramdev — Lagom👽 (@kapilv20012001) June 20, 2017