Watch: Kovind’s nomination not Dalit card, he may be a Dalit but has the calibre, says Ramdev
The yoga guru was trying to appear supportive of the BJP candidate, but ended up displaying his own brand of prejudice.
Even as support pours in for former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind from within the National Democratic Alliance and other parties as nominee for the position of the next President of India, not every remark on the development sounds enlightened.
While commenting on Kovind’s candidature on Tuesday, yoga guru Ramdev, a fervent BJP supporter, said (video above), “Making Ram Nath Kovind the candidate is not playing the Dalit card. He represents the downtrodden and oppressed, but he has the calibre to hold an important position like the President’s.” His implicit suggestion that Dalits are not capable enough naturally did not go down well, least of all on social media.