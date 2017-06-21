Watch: Firing, stone-pelting in MP town as locals clash over land dispute
In Morena in Madhya Pradesh, men armed with guns fired indiscriminately at buildings and bystanders.
A clash broke out in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday over a land dispute. A video (above) captured by the local residents in the area shows a group of men roaming the streets, wielding guns and firing indiscriminately at buildings, shouting and abusing, and also pelting stones.
Morena has witnessed clashes like this before. All the shops in the area were shut down. The local residents trying to stop the criminal activity were threatened with firearms. The police were not sighted on the scene despite complaints being lodged by the residents.