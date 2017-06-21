#WATCH Clash between two groups over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Morena (NOTE: STRONG LANGUAGE) pic.twitter.com/klLC6LHNHY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

A clash broke out in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday over a land dispute. A video (above) captured by the local residents in the area shows a group of men roaming the streets, wielding guns and firing indiscriminately at buildings, shouting and abusing, and also pelting stones.

Morena has witnessed clashes like this before. All the shops in the area were shut down. The local residents trying to stop the criminal activity were threatened with firearms. The police were not sighted on the scene despite complaints being lodged by the residents.