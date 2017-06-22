Play

United States president Donald Trump is a gift that keeps on giving to humourists. Earlie in June, a fringe political outfit, the Hindu Sena, celebrated his birthday to public merriment.

Now, an Indian YouTube channel, Khaas Re TV, has had the real estate magnate and his partner, Melania, on for an interview – in Marathi. The video has the US president list some of the key moments of his life, like getting caught for riding three to a motorbike in Maharashtra and getting away with it.

The channel has been uploading similar videos for the past month, featuring Trump at various public functions. Obviously, his voice is dubbed over in Marathi, and he “offers” his opinion on a wide range of Indian subjects – from the hit Marathi film Muramba to the IPL final.

In another video (below), Trump is invited to talk about his views on the India-Pakistan match at the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy. As is usual with the politician who has a severe case of attention-deficit, he forgets the topic at hand, and instead lapses into a discussion of his own cricketing days and how he refused to ever don batting pads after “George” bowled a yorker that hit him on his big toe.

The historic run of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion at the box office got the Marathi Trump excited as well. In the video (below), he tells Stephen Colbert (Marathi, of course) that he is soon going to inform James Cameron, the director of Titanic and Avatar, to learn from his filmmaker colleagues in India. There’s also a hilarious gag about Trump’s penchant for phoning world leaders. He calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a desperate bid for a ticket. He is turned down.

There’s more. Mining the video from his attempt at the ice-bucket challenge, the channel has him ruminate on the nature of heat, sunshine and rain in Maharashtra. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.