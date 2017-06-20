Watch: Six speeches that show BJP presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind is nothing if not eloquent
A preview of what the person who might be the next President of India sounds like in public.
The BJP on Monday declared Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA candidate for the presidential election. If he wins, as is likely, India is likely to hear a good deal from Kovind in the course of official speeches, most notably in Parliament.
The 71-year-old Dalit politician from Kanpur, who was previously a BJP spokesperson, also previously practised as a Supreme Court lawyer. And his speeches reveal an assured eloquence that should serve him – and audiences – well were he to become the next President of India.
The video above shows Kovind addressing students, during a seminar on BR Ambedkar, on the subject of women not having the right to ancestral property in India.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describes Kovind as “soft-spoken, well-read and articulate”. The video below is of him inaugurating a new building of the Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library:
This is Kovind in the Rajya Sabha in 2000, where he served from 1994 to 2006.
Here are three other speeches Kovind made on various occasions – all well before his candidature was announced.