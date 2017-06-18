Play

On June 14, members of World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a protest alleging human rights violations by Pakistani security agencies against the Sindhi community. They brought up, among other things, the enforced disappearance of Sindhi political activists, and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With banners and posters of missing Sindhi political activists, they stood outside the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, accompanied by representatives of the Baloch community, of Gilgit and Baltistan, of Pakistani occupied Kashmir, and human rights defenders of other nations.

“Sindhi people are facing one of the worst human rights atrocities in their history,” said WSC leader Hidayatullah Bhutto. “Although the enforced disappearances have never stopped, in recent months there has been a significant intensification in the enforced disappearance of Sindhi political activists by Pakistani security agencies. In the last three months alone scores of renowned political activists and writers have been abducted.”

According to Bhutto, “The disappearances are part of an operation by the Pakistani state to create terror and stop political and civil society activists from raising their voices for democratic and human rights.” The Pakistani government has denied playing a part in this.

The WSC also made a statement on the subject at the UNHRC on June 13.