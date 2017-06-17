Play

Earlier this week, a video of a Karachi businessman driving around the city with a lion went viral on social media for reasons that are quite obvious. He was, however, promptly arrested by the police for an illegal activity.

Still, the short video is preciously amusing, with the big cat relaxing in the back of a truck, controlled by a leash and a collar, appearing quite at home amidst the traffic and city noise.

“The man was driving around with his lion near a local market and it was a matter of endangering public life and property,” senior police superintendent Muqadas Haider told Reuters. According to the report, the businessman, identified as Saqlain Javed, has permission to run a private zoo and raise lion cubs, but not to transport them via the city streets.

Javed told the police that he was taking the lion home after a visit to a vet. The accused has been granted bail, and the lion has been returned to its home.