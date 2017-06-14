Play

The recent snap election in the United Kingdom backfired in a rather stupendous manner for Prime Minister Theresa May, who had called for it in the hope that it would strengthen both the Conservative Party majority in Parliament and her hand in settling the terms of Brexit for her country.

Now that the Brexit bargaining table is looking shaky for May, here’s John Oliver to the rescue.

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight episode, he offered some precious nuggets on the messy affair and the media’s coverage of it all. But most importantly, Oliver stepped up with a fantastical proposal for May, because... “in eight days, the UK is set to walk into a negotiation with no real leverage, no significant political mandate, and no coherent plan.”

All May has left, Oliver said, is “the element of surprise”. So he’s found the perfect man for the job. “...How about, instead of sending a career negotiator, why not send someone that there is no way they would expect? I’m talking about someone bold, unafraid to call it how it is. Someone with a firm, leather-clad grasp of the issues. Someone with a bucket list of demands and an honest, slightly muffled voice. That’s right, I’m talking about the intergalactic space lord himself.”

Lord Buckethead is the joke independent candidate who won 249 votes while competing against May in her own constituency, Maidenhead. His Twitter bio reveals that he enjoys “planet-conquering, dominating inferior species, and Lovejoy”. He took on May over her lack of specificity about Brexit.

And then, the climax: This intergalactic space lord was flown down for a special appearance on Oliver’s show, making a grand entry while the host beamed and boomed: “If you are still prime minister by the time this show airs, I implore you, send the Dark Lord for Brussels. Is it an absurd idea? Yes. But it would not even be close to the stupidest thing that you have ever done!”