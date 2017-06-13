No more dingy, unkempt kennels for pets while their humans are away on a holiday. “Hotel for Dogs” in Chennai (and Bangaluru) is a project that provides a fun, comforting space for the pooches to have just as great a time.

This state-of-the-art “hotel” (video above) was started in 2014 in Chennai by Shravan Krishnan and TA Adhishwar, to fill a gaping hole in dog boarding facilities. Their own experience of their pets returning home with infections from their stay at poorly-maintained kennels prompted the move.

The facilities on offer: CCTV monitoring, a swimming pool, a play area, climate controlled and soundproofed rooms, veterinary care, socialising and grooming of the pets, and the most special feature – Skype sessions for homesick pets with their human friends.