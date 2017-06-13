Play

There is a whole lot of archival footage available from the United States’ first moon landing. A new, seven-minute video called “Lunar”, puts a fresh spin to it by collating thousands of successive photos from NASA’s Apollo missions. The result? A fascinating animated collage that revisits an incredible journey, charting the landing on the moon, the exploration, and the return to Earth.

The man behind the video is graphic designer Christian Stangl, with a dramatic background score by his brother, Wolfgang Stangl, that really stays with you. It took them 18 months to put the video together.

The story it tells goes like this: “In the year 1957 the cold war expands to space. The Soviet-Union sends Sputnik as the first manmade object into earth-orbit. Three years later Yuri Gagarin enters space as the first man in space. The so called “Space Race” seems to be decided. But in 1961 President Kennedy promised to send American Astronauts to the Moon. The Apollo Project was born. A space ship had to be built that is strong enough to escape earth’s gravitation, land on the moon and bring the crew safely back to earth.”