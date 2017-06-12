Play

JNU student Raj Rajkhowa became an overnight star with his rap protest against the university’s vice chancellor. With the plaudits came the brickbats in the form of trolling that called him everything from a “Marxist” to a “rape artist”.

While he doesn’t take it personally, he finds it abysmal that “rape” can be a laughing matter, even in the 21st century, more so for those who loudly proclaim their nationalism on social media. This last group of people and their “fake nationalism” is the subject of the student-rapper’s latest song.

Rajkhowa lists the recent cases of horrific gang-rapes in India, while pointing out the irony in the right-wing’s response. When a “girl with placards” spoke, quick attempts were made to silence her. He also highlights the treatment of foreign women who come as tourists to the country and are constantly threatened by stares and the token nationalism of having patriotic symbols as Facebook display pictures.

The rapper even wonders if there is a point in convincing the unconvinced, since most will not watch the video, and instead “stereotype a boy from JNU.” And worst of all, he says, “I’m getting a lot of hate, ‘cause I tried to educate, a country that confuses Snapchat with Snapdeal. Are we even for real?”