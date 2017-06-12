This man just ate (some of) his book live on Sky News after making an incorrect #GE2017 prediction @GoodwinMJ pic.twitter.com/13IaFLaJvx — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 10, 2017

A television politics expert in the United Kingdom was (literally) forced to eat his own words on Saturday. Matthew Goodwin, a politics professor at the University of Kent, had announced on twitter on May 27, “I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do.”

After Corbyn’s party won 40% of the votes, social media users quickly asked Goodwin to make good on his promise. Eventually, he agreed and appeared on a broadcast on Sky News, and ate a few pages of the book he co-wrote, Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave the European Union, later tweeting, “Don’t ever say I am not a man of my word”.

I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) May 27, 2017