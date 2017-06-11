Play

A surveillance camera caught on video an unfortunate accident – a woman plunging through a pavement access door to a store in Plainfield, New Jersey, apparently because she was distracted by her phone. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

While authorities said the 67-year-old woman, whose name was not revealed, appeared to be texting when she tripped over the door and fell head-first six feet into the basement of the window pane store, there seemed to be more to the incident than met the eye.

Watching the video, it is unclear why she didn’t see the rather large obstacle in her way since she seemed to have glanced at her phone only a few seconds before she fell. The woman’s son later revealed to CBS (video below) that it may not have been a simple case of being distracted by a phone, as his mother is legally blind.