Watch: Delhi residents are ready to change their ways to combat air pollution. Yes, really
Desperate times have finally evoked the willingness for desperate measures.
Delhi, known for its rich food, heritage, and culture, is just as notorious for its heat and pollution. Every winter, the city is covered by a hazardous blanket of smog that suffocates its residents. Delhi is now one of the world’s most polluted cities.
Everyone in the city knows this, judging from a poll conducted by Help Delhi Breathe and the Human Development Institute in October-November 2016. Of the 500 residents interviewed, not one described Delhi’s air as clean. And 88% described the air quality as dirty.
However, the residents are more than willing to accept blame, and to tackle the situation. A majority of 90% blame car emissions for poor quality, and, accordingly, 69 percent are willing to support a ban on diesel.
While 50% say that the leading cause of air pollution is factory emissions, and burning of garbage and biomass, four out of five are willing to take action. And a majority of the residents are ready to accept drastic measures to control pollution.