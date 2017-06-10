Play

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is not known to appear in too many pop music videos. But he made an exception for Amruta Fadnavis, who is married to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She is a banker and trained classical singer, and had previously sung backing vocals for a song in a Prakash Jha film, Jai Gangajal.

Not only does the star make a Bollwyood-style entry in the music video, he is also shown offering feedback when he spots the talent of the singer-character played by Amruta: “Can you perform while you sing?” Bachchan asks her.

She responds by coyly wondering whether her performance might be “too Indian”, but encouraged by the star, she launches into a heavily auto-tuned number titled Phir Se. Shot inside Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, the video makes little use of the refurbished heritage structure. Instead, it is mostly a showcase for Fadnavis in various costumes, with a blink-and-you-will-miss-it dance number thrown in with Bachchan for good measure.

The song ends with the quote, “Dreams do come true”. When you’re a powerful person in Indian politics, they certainly seem to.