Play

Shareholders who had invested in a Chinese zoo two years ago but failed to get adequate returns fed a live donkey to tigers as a form of protest. “Since we can’t have any benefits, we thought why not feed them to the tigers, at least we can save on animal feed,” one shareholder reportedly said. The shocking incident was caught on camera.

In the video, a group of men is seen pushing a donkey into a moat with tigers, where it struggles as the predators attack. According to a report, this went on for some 30 minutes after which the donkey died.

While this incident was “not sanctioned”, live animals are fed to tigers for public amusement in some zoos in China. Customers can pay for this kind of a performance.

“If the zoo had the proper barriers between humans and the enclosures, first you couldn’t have gotten the animals out of the enclosure, and second, you couldn’t have tossed them into the tiger enclosure,” Doug Cress, chief executive officer at the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, said. “Clearly the barrier and safeguards aren’t effective at that zoo.”