You could call him a daredevil. Professional athlete Calen Chan, 19, took on the challenge of making it across the largest parkour (possibly the world’s most arduos individual sport) course in the world at Zhangjiajie’s Tianmen mountain in China. Not only did he navigate the tricky territory perfectly, he also managed to film the entire episode with a GoPro in his mouth.

Chan dodged scores of Chinese tourists as he expertly made his way to the finish line. “It was kinda frustrating to show up for our last day and see that there were people all over the course, but I thought it’d maybe make it look more real and exciting if I did the entire run through the crowd,” he wrote on Facebook. “At least they didn’t get in the way of any big jumps!”

The parkour course is a new addition to the scenic Stairway to Heaven, 999 steep steps that take visitors all the way up to one of the most beautiful sights at Tianmen. It’s not uncommon to bump into traceurs – as parkour athletes are called – working on their skills.