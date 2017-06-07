If you’ve ever wondered why Muslims appear under-represented in India’s colleges and universities, this is why.

While Muslims account for 14% of India’s total population, only 13.8% among them enrol for higher education, accounting for a bare 4.4% of the total students in that segment.

This is despite a threefold improvement since 2010, when the enrolment stood at only 5.2%.

In fact, even the rate of 13.8% comes in lower than the corresponding rates for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Urban Muslim males have the lowest literacy rate in India at 81%, compared to 91% among Hindus, 94% among Sikhs and 94% among Christians, according to a 2010 report by the National Sample Survey Office.

The video (above) takes you through the possible reasons behind this alarming trend, and the measures that can be taken to better the situation.