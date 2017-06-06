What a moment ❤️ The #OneLoveManchester crowd unite to sing @RobbieWilliams' Angels together ✨ pic.twitter.com/WJMeXeEP4s — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

Less than a fortnight after the terror attack at her concert in Manchester, singer Ariana Grande performed at a benefit show in the city. Many American and British pop musicians – Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford, Take That, Robbie Williams, the Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, Imogen Heap, Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan, and Little Mix – showed up in solidarity, to inspire hope and resilience through music.

Before the show, on Friday night, Robbie Williams performed his signature song, Angels, at a stadium concert. The former Take That member broke down while singing the song, but the crowd of nearly 50,000 people joined in to help him finish the number. Solidarity, indeed.