NASA astronaut Jack Fischer appeared right at home in the International Space Station, where he managed to spare some time to show off his table manners.

Last week, Fischer shared a video of himself eating a tower of pudding in microgravity. Yes, it’s a thing. He added fun hashtags to his video tweet: #floatyfood and #spacepudding, and described the experiment as a “leaning tower of yumiosity”.

How did he do it? He began squeezing pudding out of a packet onto a spoon held in place by the edge of a work surface. The pudding jiggled as it began to resemble a mini tower, but stayed in place. Fischer grabbed a bite, and some of it began to float away, but the astronaut didn’t let it get too far. There was still some pudding stuck to the spoon, though. So Fischer went for the final swoop. And the spoon was wiped clean.

Best to not try this at home, though.