The best robotic arm may not look human at all! pic.twitter.com/m9ruAJ0n5X — Mashable (@mashable) June 2, 2017

The octopus is a fascinating creature, capable of performing multiple tasks. It’s prehensile arms have been particularly interesting for robotics and have inspired German automation firm Festo to create an arm called the Octopus Gripper (video above).

Using the vacuum-creation technique created by octopus-like suckers, the “bionic hand” can pick up, hold and drop objects. “The gripper consists of a soft silicone structure, which can be pneumatically controlled,” Festo wrote in a statement. “If compressed air is applied to it, the tentacle bends inwards and can wrap around the respective item which is being gripped in a form-fitting and gentle manner.”

Made of sillicon, the robotic tentacle has two rows of suction cups. In the video above, the robotic arm can be seen picking up objects and pouring water from a bottle.

“As soon as the pneumatic tentacle wraps around the object, a vacuum is applied at the suction cups, making the object adhere securely to the gripper,” the firm said, explaining the process. “This action enables it to hold a variety of shapes.” On social media, much humour was derived from its appearance and resemblance to HP Lovecraft’s creation, Cthulhu.

I see Cthulhu has chosen his final form. ARISE CTHULHU! ARISE! — Stephanie Hall (@StephanieMPR) June 2, 2017