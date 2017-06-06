Play

Imagine a face-electrocuting beauty mask or a perfume that smells like a motorcycle. You wouldn’t exactly expect these products to sell like hot cakes. They didn’t. And now they are part of the exclusive collection at the “Museum of Failure”, opening on June 7, in Helsingborg, Sweden.

The Museum of Failure is true to its name, as it exhibits a fine selection of failed products and services from around the world. The website explains: “Every item provides unique insight into the risky business of innovation.” By this, Dr Samuel West, its founder, means products which failed to achieve their outcome or were just...bad.

West, who is an organisational psychologist, started building this museum because he felt failures are undervalued and don’t get the attention they deserve, even though they are essential to innovation. His aim is to show people that even giant corporations can fail at times, and new organisations or individuals shouldn’t be apprehensive about learning something new or failing; instead, they should learn from it.

The products vary from the amusing to the outright ridiculous: Bic’s sexist “lady-pen”; Coca-Cola’s coffee-flavoured Coca Cola Blak; TwitterPeek, a device to access only Twitter; Colgate’s range of frozen lasagnas; Harley Davidson’s Hot Road perfume which smells like a motorcycle on the road; and the most outrageous of the lot – the Rejuvenique facial mask that gives mild electric shocks to the face on the pretext of removing wrinkles and toning the skin.

And do not miss the precious “Donald Trump’s board game”. “Trump deserves a very special mention here. If I were to include more of his products such as steak, natural spring water or lamps, my museum would likely double its inventory very soon,” West told Forbes.

He added in another interview: “Despite his mistakes he [Trump] has still become President, so maybe we don’t need to be afraid of failure.”