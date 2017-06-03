A package for people telling Priyanka Chopra how to dress. pic.twitter.com/7SvGlSyf7j — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) June 1, 2017

This is Mumbai-based comedian Jose Covaco’s riposte to all the keyboard warriors who had a problem with actress Priyanka Chopra’s outfit when she met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

After Chopra proudly posted images of the meeting on social media, intolerant trolls quickly moved in to don their frequently-used moral police hat and began to accuse the actress of being disrespectful to Modi by “showing her legs”.

The Baywatch star needed no knight-in-shining-armour to defend herself and came up with this rather fitting response:

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

And, of course, it was only a matter of time before this surfaced.