Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s feisty response to trolls was great, but this video is even better
Comedian Jose Covaco has a special package for the social media moral police who hounded her for her outfit while meeting Modi.
This is Mumbai-based comedian Jose Covaco’s riposte to all the keyboard warriors who had a problem with actress Priyanka Chopra’s outfit when she met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.
After Chopra proudly posted images of the meeting on social media, intolerant trolls quickly moved in to don their frequently-used moral police hat and began to accuse the actress of being disrespectful to Modi by “showing her legs”.
The Baywatch star needed no knight-in-shining-armour to defend herself and came up with this rather fitting response:
And, of course, it was only a matter of time before this surfaced.