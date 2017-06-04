Play

The arrival of the monsoon inspires all sorts of tired clichés on social media. Photographs and comments document every drop of rain, wistfully highlighting its supposedly romantic qualities. But stand-up comedian Radhika Vaz will have none of the mushy love for the monsoon. “I like my weather to be a flat 25 degrees,” she says in the video above, before going on to reveal the real cause of her wrath.

“The only thing I like less than rain are people who like rain,” Vaz says. The hatred is propelled, she clarifies, by the inane number of listicles on every other lifestyle portal offering suggestions on how to enjoy the rains. “Binge watch romantic movies. Bust out the jigsaw puzzle,” she grimaces. Tune in to hear her offer a far more original suggestion to pass your time this season.