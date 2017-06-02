Play

Imagine walking down a street just when a pipe bursts underground and the road explodes, sending a huge amount of dirt and concrete flying up. That is exactly what happened in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, when the freak accident sent debris and muddy water as high as seven storeys. The dramatic explosion was caught on CCTV cameras. The reasons behind the incident are not known yet.

As it turns out, the explosion wasn’t as bad as it appeared at first. No one got hurt, fortunately, and the only casualties were the cars parked near the site of the explosion and a building by the street. In the video, a person is seen walking close to the explosion, but seems to have had a lucky escape.