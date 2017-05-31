Play

Close to 330 million Indians were affected by drought in 2016 alone. Across the country, from Bundelkhand to Delhi, from Marathwada to Mumbai, from Raichur to Bengaluru, many were forced to leave their homes and move to cities to look for work.

A new music video (above) shines a light on the life of one couple affected by the drought in rural India. Composed by Sanjoy Dazz and Ambar Das, with lyrics by Savati Chakraborty, and vocals by California-based vocalist Konark Sarangi, the video charts the moving travails of a farmer (played by Raj Zutshi), who can no longer work in his dried-up fields.

To support his family, he has to make an arduous journey to the city, leaving behind his home and loving wife (played by Gargi Mohanty). On both their minds is a recurring theme: “Ghar jaana hai”. We want to go home.