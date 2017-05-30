Play

The United Kingdom’s Conservative Party has released a campaign song in Hindi in a bid to entice the nearly 1.6 million desi voters in the country. The song, titled Theresa Ke Saath – a reference to the current prime minister Theresa May – was released in advance of the general elections scheduled for June 8. It’s been made by Ranjit S Baxi, co-chair of the Conservative Friends of India.

In the song, which has visuals of British PM Theresa May visiting the Amar Jawan Jyoti in India, meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and being garlanded – among other scenes intended to appeal to the Indian-origin demographic – voters are repeatedly told why the Tories are the way to go for the diaspora.

The song’s chorus says, “Theresa May ka saath nibhana, Conservative ko hai jitana, Paanch sal Theresa May ke saath, yahi hai vatan ki shaan.” (Support Theresa May, let’s make the Conservatives win. Five year with Theresa May is the nation’s glory).

A campaign song in Hindi seems to have become a ritual for British politicians ever since former PM David Cameron had unveiled the equally catchy Neela Hai Aasman (Blue Sky), in 2015.