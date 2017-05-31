Ever wondered what it’s like to be in United States President Donald Trump’s shoes?

Well, a video game now lets you be Donald “Jrump” and build walls while you fight “Mexicans, global warming scientists, jetpack-strapped politicians and even aliens.”

Released in September 2016, Jrump was designed around the Republican presidential nominee, pitching him into as US President into an apocalyptic America where “international borders have closed up, global warming research has halted and brick sales have increased at a staggering rate,” explains the product description. “With the world now in utter chaos and his tiny hands growing increasingly sweaty, it’s time for Donald to leave to make the Galaxy great again. How? By jumping on his favorite things in the world...walls!”

Little did the makers know what they were prophesying.

The award-winning game challenges players to build walls which help Jrump jump higher and higher, eventually going into the galaxy. Along the way, he has to fight off Mexicans wearing sombreros, and politicians like Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama – even Kim Jong Un makes a surprise appearance.

Should you, the player, fail, Trump throws insults such as “Weak!” and “Loser!” at you. The addictive game – designed by New Zealand-based developers Oddboy and AppArcanum – has been compared to the popular Flappy Bird. It took them 12 weeks of “very little sleep” to design this creative, engaging game.

The game comes with multiple scenarios – set in the White House, at the Statue of Liberty, and “Follywood”. Players can unlock nine different costumes for Trump when they complete different levels.

The makers have also released Jrump – The Devil’s Heir, where “Bernie Sandwiches has discovered that Donald Jrump’s hair is possessed and now moustache your help to overcomb his devilish mop or the galaxy will have hell toupee.”