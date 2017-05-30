Play

Ramzan is here, and with it, happiness and joy. But the dark forces are never on holiday.

And so an advertisement for the holy month by the Kuwait-based telecom company Zain carries a strong message against terrorism. Even as children play, study and laugh, and preparations are on for a celebration, a bomber is quietly at work, building an explosive vest (video above).

Then the frames of the two disparate worlds merge. The armed terrorist walks through the bomb-stricken areas as victims who were injured in the attacks converse with him. There’s even a child made up to look like Omran Daqneesh, the child whose image went viral following an airstrike in Aleppo.

The surreal quality of the advertisement makes it a powerful statement calling for love and peace. It ends with a strong message of unity: “Let’s bomb delusion with truth. Let’s bomb violence with mercy.”