Video: This Ramzan advertisement is really a powerful anti-terrorism message
It’s surreal, and that makes it all the more real.
Ramzan is here, and with it, happiness and joy. But the dark forces are never on holiday.
And so an advertisement for the holy month by the Kuwait-based telecom company Zain carries a strong message against terrorism. Even as children play, study and laugh, and preparations are on for a celebration, a bomber is quietly at work, building an explosive vest (video above).
Then the frames of the two disparate worlds merge. The armed terrorist walks through the bomb-stricken areas as victims who were injured in the attacks converse with him. There’s even a child made up to look like Omran Daqneesh, the child whose image went viral following an airstrike in Aleppo.
The surreal quality of the advertisement makes it a powerful statement calling for love and peace. It ends with a strong message of unity: “Let’s bomb delusion with truth. Let’s bomb violence with mercy.”