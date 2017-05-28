Play

Urdu Studio, a YouTube channel featuring Urdu poetry, is the brainchild of filmmaker Manish Gupta, who set out to give poetry recitals a makeover a couple of years ago. Gupta also runs two other channels, Hindi Kavita, and Punjabi Kavita, dedicated to poets writing in the two languages.

In the channel’s latest video, titled “Islam Loves This Music” (video above), singer Arman Dehlavi sits cross-legged on the steps of the picturesque Jama Masjid in Delhi and sings a sadra (a devotional song) in the Dhrupad raag, strumming an electronic tanpura, and calmly explaining the form to a crowd sitting around him.

The setting is informal, the mood is casual, and the reception to his improvised performance is equally laid back. Other than the deeply evocative vocals, the video scores high on the “cool” quotient that Gupta is aiming for. Not to mention its timely appearance on the Islamic calendar.

In the holy month of Ramzan (May 26-June 24), this charmingly-put together music lesson is sure to resonate. In the video, Dehlavi informs viewers of an anecdote on the importance of music and its relationship with Islam.

Started in 2015, Urdu Studio has hosted almost 100 short videos, where film and theatre personalities read out the poems of noted poets. The 18th-century Urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir has been read alongside his 19th-century heir Mirza Ghalib. The videos have also featured the works of contemporary names like Ali Sardar Jafri, Majaz, Nida Fazli. Even actress Meena Kumari’s writings got a platform on the channel.