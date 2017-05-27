Play

Silence gripped the swelling crowd at Albert Square in Manchester as a powerful, stirring poem was read out by “Longfella” Tony Walsh. The poet and writer read out his poem, even rapping in between, to thousands of emotional people at a vigil held on Tuesday for the victims of the Manchester attack.

The poem is a passionate ode to the city of Manchester and Mancunians, and applauds its many achievements and rich culture. The city cannot be subdued, “because we keep fighting back with Greater Manchester spirit.”

Here’s the poem, “This is the Place”:

And there’s hard times again in these streets of our city

But we won’t take defeat and we don’t want your pity

Because this is the place where we stand strong together

With a smile on our face, Mancunians Forever Because this is the place in our hearts, in our homes

Because this is the place that’s a part of our bones

Because Manchester gives us such strength from the fact

That this is the place. We should give something back. Always remember. Never forget. Forever Manchester.

Choose Love.”

The performance was occasionally interrupted by thunderous applause and cheers from a crowd that was clearly very moved by his words.

An equally touching poem came from a 10-year-old schoolboy, Milo Leach. His poem was posted on Facebook by his mother Faye O’Brien.

His heartfelt poem was picked up by Manchester Evening News, which posted a video of Milo reading out his poem.