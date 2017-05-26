Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has been a staunch critic of US President Donald Trump and his policies. In the past, he had said: “Mexico is not going to pay for that f***ing wall. He should pay for it. He’s got the money.” And over the past few months, he has frequently taken potshots at Trump on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump, a 100 days! Being President ain't easy, you know? You're tired, just leave, go back to golfing. America will understand. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 28, 2017

This time, Vicente turned to Facebook to outline the many failings of Trump’s presidency. He didn’t mince his words. “Amigo, you have a ton of flaws,” Fox says in the video above. “But in my opinion, the one underlying problem with your presidency is you’re doing it for the wrong reason.”

Fox also commented on Trump’s fixation about how many people had attended his inauguration. “This is you in the most solemn moment of your life,” he said while showing a photo of Trump’s inauguration. “Thinking about how big your crowd was. Worrying that the last guy had a bigger crowd than you. Donald, his is much bigger.”

Referring to Trump’s comment to Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, while discussing a missile strike on Syria, Fox pulled out “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen” so the US president – whose attention span is widely-known to be rather limited – would take notice.

He also had sound advice for the president: “A presidency is not measured in praise or loyalty or lavish gifts...If everything you do is only designed to make life better for millionaires or billionaires, your presidency will be infamous.” But there is still time to change it, he pointed out, “learn about your country” and “dedicate” yourself to its people.