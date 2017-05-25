Manchester taxi driver AJ Singh: I just heard the news and thought Manchester needs our help #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/YfXJLkUmyQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 23, 2017

AJ Singh, a taxi driver in Manchester, put a “Free Taxi” sign on his car moments after Monday night’s devastating terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

He spent the entire night helping those who were stranded or separated from their loved ones, and drove many to the hospital.

“I just heard the news and thought Manchester needs our help. As a Sikh, we are meant to help the community when it’s needed...I’ve had people who needed to find loved ones, I’ve dropped some off to the hospital. They’ve not had any money, they’ve been stranded; there’s no transport in Manchester. All the roads are closed, it’s really hard to get around,” he told Channel 4 News.

Shaken by the attack, he is part of a large community that came to the aid of those affected by the bombing in Manchester. Another cab driver, Sam Arshad, told his colleagues at StreetCars Manchester to give free rides to anyone in need.

There were also many gurdwaras offering food and accommodation to people seeking safety. Messages on Twitter were circulated using the hashtag #RoomForManchester by people offering their homes and hotel rooms as well.

The attack left 22 dead and at least 59 injured when a 22-year-old suicide bomber, whos name is believed to be Salman Abedi, allegedly deployed a bomb outside the venue of an Ariana Grande concert. There were about 21,000 people in attendance.