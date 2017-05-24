Play

Several monumental things happened last week in the United States. Or, as Last Week Tonight show host John Oliver described it, “stupid Watergate” or “a scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything”.

Over a nearly breathless 25 minutes, the comedian examined all the bizarre happenings in Trumpland in the last seven days. There were reports that the United States President Donald Trump shared confidential information with Russian officials. Other reports alleged that Trump told Russian diplomats he fired FBI director James Comey so that the investigation into his connections with the country would ease off.

Oliver compared the last report to Hilary Clinton’s email scandals, suggesting that Trump’s “audacious corruption” would be similar to Clinton sending an email with the subject line: “Sup I did Benghazi.”

Last Wednesday, Trump also claimed “no politician in history...has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.” Oliver quickly pointed out the inaccuracy: “Abraham Lincoln was shot by an actor, William McKinley was shot by an anarchist...JFK was of course murdered by Ted Cruz’s father.”

Oliver also commented on Fox News’s major damage control mode following all the scathing reports on the Trump administration’s questionable moves. But the surfeit of scandal was too much for them to handle, prompting Oliver to add: “A Fox host not being able to hold his doubts at bay for 48 hours is pretty much a canary in a coal mine, but then at this point Donald Trump is basically waist deep in canaries.”

As cracks continue to appear in Trump’s presidency, White House lawyers are reportedly researching impeachment. But Oliver is not optimistic about that outcome. “Why would this be the end of the line for him? Trump has seemed to reach the end of the line on multiple occasions, only for nothing to happen.”