Watch: This Turkish pianist and his cat like to play soothing piano duets
His nine rescued cats are his most loyal, and loving, audience
Sarper Duman is a self-confessed cat lover who lives with his nine rescued cats in Istanbul. He found all of them on the street, from where he brought them home, adopted them, and nursed them back to health.
One of this cat-whisperer’s qualities is that he is a professional pianist. Duman regularly posts pictures and videos of himself with his cats, among which are videos of him playing the piano with a cat in his lap.
Nicknamed “Pianist Cat”, it features regularly in these videos, sitting in Duman’s lap with its eyes half closed and its paws resting on the keyboard, occasionally interrupting the primary performer with outbursts of love and adoration. Pianist Cat also likes to improvise sometimes by walking over the keyboard and adding its own bits to the music.
The rest of Duman’s cats hang around the keyboard and sleep while the duo play their music every night. Among the group is a blind cat, Veysel, with whom Duman spends an hour every day at the window, listening to the birds and getting fresh air. The other felines seem to enjoy this, too.