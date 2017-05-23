Saturday night with my cats 🎹🎶😺😺😺😺😺 Music is my composition 🎹🎶 A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Sarper Duman is a self-confessed cat lover who lives with his nine rescued cats in Istanbul. He found all of them on the street, from where he brought them home, adopted them, and nursed them back to health.

One of this cat-whisperer’s qualities is that he is a professional pianist. Duman regularly posts pictures and videos of himself with his cats, among which are videos of him playing the piano with a cat in his lap.

If you want a true love, love animals ☺🎹 Gerçek bir sevgi istiyorsanız, hayvanları sevin.. 🎹☺ Music is my composition, you can find my videos on my youtube channel in my bio 👆 A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Nicknamed “Pianist Cat”, it features regularly in these videos, sitting in Duman’s lap with its eyes half closed and its paws resting on the keyboard, occasionally interrupting the primary performer with outbursts of love and adoration. Pianist Cat also likes to improvise sometimes by walking over the keyboard and adding its own bits to the music.

"It is not enough to just listen now, we must play together" 🐈🎹☺🎶 (Watch till end) Sadece dinlemek yetmez artık, beraber çalmalıyız 🐈🎹☺🎶 (Sonuna kadar izleyin) A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The rest of Duman’s cats hang around the keyboard and sleep while the duo play their music every night. Among the group is a blind cat, Veysel, with whom Duman spends an hour every day at the window, listening to the birds and getting fresh air. The other felines seem to enjoy this, too.