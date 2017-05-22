Play

Hours after United States President Donald Trump signed a $110 billion arms agreement with Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign trip to the nation, he engaged in a spot of awkward dancing at a reception. Trump and members of his staff took part in the traditional Ardha sword dance. Playing spoilsport, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, didn’t appear to join in the fun.

Trump isn’t the first, though. Other world leaders to participate in the ritual have included Britain’s Prince Charles in 2014, and former US President George W Bush in 2008. But POTUS was rather less graceful than them.

According to this report, this isn’t the first time this week that the US president was involved with a sword. Speaking to the US Coast Guard Academy graduates on Wednesday, after Trump was presented with a ceremony Saber sword, a hot mic caught DHS Chief John Kelly telling the president that he should use the sword “on the press”.