A woman steps out of her house for a run. And then everything becomes magical, as her route takes her into scenes that recreate the covers of famous rock music album covers, from Nirvana and Metallica to Pink Floyd.

Most of them – and consider this a grouse – are conveniently labelled for viewers to identify them easily. Not providing this clue could have been much more fun for rock music lovers.

French filmmaker Michel Gondry, the director of mind-bending films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Science of Sleep, has always been known for his creative advertisements. His latest one, called Sounds Like You, might be his most enjoyable one yet, offering a trippy journey through the history of rock music.

And the symbolism of the runner moving from one album to another is almost perfect for the product being advertised, which is the streaming music service Pandora.