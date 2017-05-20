Play

Four rappers from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur are offering a different perspective to their hometown, which is usually known as a popular (and exotic) tourist destination. Rappers Sumsa Supari and Jagirdar RV who had previously written the fiery Jodhpur Anthem have collaborated with local hip-hop duo J19 Squad, comprising Young H and PK Nimbark, for the all-new Mharo Jodhpur.

The song celebrates the blue city and even touches upon some of its eating delights. Shot in alleyways and on a hilltop, the music video also offers a superb tour of the sights and sounds of the city. While rap movements have taken off in many parts of the country, Rajasthan remains under-represented. Perhaps these two videos might showcase a different side of Rajasthani music.