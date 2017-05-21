Play

After maachher jhol and monkey caps, hypochondria has to be next in line as the Bengali community’s enduring stereotype. And singer-blogger Sawan Dutta knows just how to infuse some life into the overused cliché in the simmering mid-May heat.

Crooning about a subject particularly close to the Bengali heart, Dutta hits all the notes perfectly. “So many confusing symptoms, what will happen, no one can tell”. The list of things to worry about remains endless (while expertly rhyming), from sugar and gout, to a delicate liver and a crick in the neck.

And there are few solutions, because “when I do exercise, I feel sick”. Now however poorly you are, humour certainly helps.