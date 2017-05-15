Play

In an interview to The Economist, while talking about his ideas of tax reform, US President Donald Trump used the term “prime the pump”. Inexplicably, he also took credit for coining the term, which has been use since at least the 1930s and denotes public spending to boost the economy.

“Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just…I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.”

Of course, Merriam-Webster did not take too kindly to the spurious claim, explaining why the US president was wrong in two succinct tweets.

'Pump priming' has been used to refer to government investment expenditures since at least 1933. https://t.co/VfkGwwzZRC — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 11, 2017

In the opening segment of his US talkshow, British comedian James Corden offers a list of recent developments in Trumpland, such as an executive order by Trump to look into voter fraud. The salvo of the night was reserved for Trump’s “prime the pump” phrase. According to Corden, Trump faced a similar backlash when he invented the popular millennial term “on fleek”.

Even though Trump might not be able to take credit for coining the term, according to Corden, there are other things the US president can thank himself for doing: “Sean Spicer’s ulcers, soaring stock prices for Xanax, jobs...for his kids.”