In March, South Korean President Park Geun-hye was impeached owing to a bizarre political scandal. The impeachment was describing in a report as resulting “from her relationship with a shadowy figure from an obscure religious cult that critics have derided as a “shaman fortuneteller” with sinister, Rasputin-like influence over Park.”

Within 60 days of the impeachment, the Asian country was forced to find a replacement. Which it did, with the election of Moon Jae-in, a liberal.

But what made almost as much news around the globe round were the psychedelic visuals used by television channels to cover the presidential elections.

In one promo video, candidates swoop down on dragons, in sequences inspired from popular fantasy television series Game of Thrones (above). In another segment, straight out of augmented-reality game Pokemon Go, candidates are “captured” inside a pokeball (below).

The news channels seem to be competing with each other to produce still more outlandish images. Here’s a few more, that have WWE-style visuals and montages inspired by training sequences in the Rocky series of films.

The presidential candidates seem in on the strangeness of election night. Here’s the three rivals for the chair, doing the popular internet dance, the dab, as their polling percentages are announced.

South Korea’s new president Moon Jae-in was sworn in on Wednesday, a day after his decisive win, and he vowed to “do everything I can to build peace on the Korean peninsula”.