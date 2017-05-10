Implosion that wasn't; this 5-storey illegal building was to come down like pack of cards but didn't #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/usKmYyR33i — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) May 9, 2017

A quiet afternoon. An empty, unfinished five-storey building. The cityscape in the distance. And a stray dog sniffing around the place.

Then out of the blue...boom. You think the building will crumble to the ground, but that is not quite what happens. Hilariously refusing to cooperate, the illegal construction stayed firm – mostly – despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation’s (GHMC) attempt to bring it down.

According to a report, there weren’t enough explosives placed strategically. The GHMC workers will now have to demolish the rest of the building manually.