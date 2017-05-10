A Muslim woman filmed the harassment she faced in a supermarket in Reston, Virginia, at the hands of a fellow shopper, who can be heard saying offensive things like, “I wish they didn’t let you in the country”, and “Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore”.

The Muslim shopper filming the exchange shoots back: “You look a little crazy, maybe you need to get some help.”

“I’m fine”, comes her response.

“No you’re not, because you don’t just strike up a conversation with people in line talking about stuff like that if you’re normal,” the shopper tells her.

But those words, alas, seem lost on her. “What set you off, Obama?”, she asks.