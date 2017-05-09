Scroll Explains

Forget restricting access, internet shutdowns are costing India a ton of money

It’s all too easy to cut connectivity in the country.

by 
Play

Shutting down the internet deliberately is becoming a distinct strategy for Indian administrators. The number of internet shutdowns has been doubling every year since 2014, a curious phenomenon considering the country’s aspirations to become “Digital India”.

There were an astounding 31 internet shutdowns in India in 2016. And in 2017, there have already been 14 by the end of April. The reasons cited by the government for imposing these shutdowns have ranged from preventing riots and protests to cheating during exams.

In most cases in India, internet shutdowns were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is a means to curb danger in emergencies. But it could be argued that the use of this section to stop internet access is an exploitation of that power and an impediment to freedom of speech.

Also, as the video above notes, internet shutdowns have strong financial repercussions. They cost India Rs 6,485 crore in 2015-16, according to Brookings Institute, a non-profit public policy organisation. These numbers in fact may be an underestimate, as they only considered Gross Domestic Product and ignore other areas.

Frequent internet shutdowns are actually counterproductive measures that are typically imposed in non-democratic countries. They are not helpful in economies aiming to be cashless or digitally empowered. Nor in cases, such as in Bangalore in 2016, when the police used social media and the internet to prevent panic in volatile areas during violent incidents.

A petition has been started in response to this phenomenon by the Internet Freedom Foundation India, titled “Don’t Shut India Down”. It says: “When governments shut down the internet, the real objective is to silence journalists and citizens from criticising the government.” This petition joins the global #KeepItOn movement by Access Now.

In July 2016, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution condemning internet shutdowns, which appears to have had no impact on India whatsoever.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.