Everyone loves a flash mob. The latest to do the rounds of the web was designed to welcome the ABBA tribute band Waterloo, to Goa. The band had flown down to perform the Swedish pop group’s mega hits, but before they could get on stage, they were in for a little treat by the hotel staff at Deltin Life.

The flash mob dance, set to the Stars On 45 medley of ABBA’s top hits, and the popular Goan Konkani song Maria Pitache, is a treat, with staff members smoothly integrating their work tools into the dance. A particularly energetic duo bust out their moves with a pair of mops as the camera swirls around the hotel to capture other staff members dancing in the galleries.

As for the band, it was led by the legendary guitarist Ulif Andersson, who had played the saxophone on I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do. At their performance in Goa later, Waterloo rolled back the years as they had cheering fans sing along to classics like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Money Money Money, Knowing Me, Knowing You at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

“We want the audience to have the feeling of listening to the original ABBA,” singer Camillia Dahlin said in a report. “It is very important part of history to keep it going forward. It is wonderful because when you travel all around the world, you realise that ABBA was all over the world. People know the lyrics. They are happy to see us all because they can’t see the real ABBA.”